Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022 Date, Time and Websites

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022 Date and Time: Students can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. As many as 2,01,627 (32.7%) failed in one or more subjects.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 10:25:27 pm
AP SSC 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Know how to check score at bse.ap.gov.in. (Express photo/ representative image)

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022 Date and Time: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the SSC or Class 10 board advanced supplementary examination results 2022 on August 3 at 10 am. Once released, students can check their scores at the official website — results.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC annual exams results were announced on June 6. The pass percentage was 67.26% in the first Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination conducted post COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared, of which 4,14,281 passed their AP SSC exams. Those who flunked were given an opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.

Nearly 3.17 lakh students passed in first class while 69,597 passed in second class and 26,895 passed in third class. As many as 2,01,627 (32.7%) failed in one or more subjects.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as they will need to use the board exam hall ticket number to check AP SSC result.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022: How to check online
Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in to access the score.
Step 2: Select ‘AP SSC Results 2022 Check Online Link’ from the drop-down menu.
Step 3: In the appropriate field, enter a student’s roll number.
Step 4: To save it, click the submit button.
Step 5: On the screen, the online AP 10th results 2022 marks memo will show.
Step 6: Take a printout or a screenshot of the page so that you may refer to it later.

As per reports, most candidates flunked in Mathematics, General Science and Social Studies exams. The highest pass percentage was of the English medium candidates at 77.55, while it was 43.97 for Telugu medium candidates.

While in 2020 and 2021, all students were declared pass due to the Covid-19 situation, the pass percentage this year has gone down drastically. In 2019 the pass percentage was 94.88%. The pass percentage in 2018 was 94.48% while it was 91.92% in 2017, 94.52% in 2016 and 91.41% in 2015.

