AP SSC supplementary 10th result 2019 declared: How to check marks online

AP SSC supplementary result 2019: The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the result for the SSC or class 10th supplementary exams at its official website, bseap.org today – July 13 (Saturday). To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate.

The supplementary exams were conducted as a second chance for students who could not clear the AP SSC exam in the first attempt. The result for the regular exam was announced in May when over 94.88 per cent students were declared pass. For rest, supply exam was conducted in June.

AP SSC Supplementary result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseap.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Out of the 6,32,898 students who registered for the exam, a total of 94.88 per cent cleared the same. The pass percentage increases slightly (0.4 per cent) from 94.48 per cent in 2018 to 94.88 per cent this year. The AP SSC result is declared by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, yesterday, TS SSC supplementary result dates were declared. In the Telangana Board exams this year, over 3 lakh candidates had failed under an alleged goof up.