Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022: How to check score online in 4 easy steps

Manabadi AP board Class 10 results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the SSC or class 10 results today at 12 pm. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the bse.ap.gov.in website.

The examinations for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) were held from April 27 to May 9, 2022. The board exams were successfully conducted in an offline pen and paper mode this year.

How to check the Manabadi AP SSC or class 10 result on the website

Step 1: Go to bse.ap.gov.in, which is the official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the ‘AP SSC result 2022’ link.

Step 3: Enter the required information, such as your roll number or registration number.

Step 4: When you click submit, the grade sheet will appear on the screen.

How to check Manabadi AP SSC or class 10 result via SMS

Candidates should use the following format to check their results via SMS:

Step 1: Type APSSC<space>registered number into the search box.

Step 2: Send the SMS to 56300.

Step 3: The same number will be used to send the BSEAP class 10 result 2022. Take a printout for future reference.

It is recommended that students download and print the results for future reference. The results were supposed to be announced on June 4 at 11 am, but the press conference was postponed, and the announcement is now set for June 6, 2022 (Monday). The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, has not given any explanation for the delay.