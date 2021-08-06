scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2021 Live Updates: Result to be declared today

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 5 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exams will get their results through the website- bse.ap.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 6, 2021 1:21:25 pm
ap ssc, class 10 result, ap ssc result 2021To check the results, students must visit the official website of BSEAP bse.ap.gov.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will today release the results for SSC or class 10 examination at 5 pm. Over 5 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exams will get their results through the website- bse.ap.gov.in. The AP SSC result will be announced by the Minister for Education A Suresh.

The results will be released school-wise along with subject-wise performance of students. While students can check their marks from the official website, the school principals can download memorandum of subject-wise performance using their school login, according to a release from the Director of Examinations.

This year, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the cancellation of the year-end examination for Class 10 on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness. Supreme Court asked for the assurance of ‘no fatality’ before it allows the state to conduct the examination as AP was ready to conduct the exams for both classes 10 and 12 even in the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students’ performance will be calculated on the basis of their internal assessments during class 10. Besides, their past year’s performances from classes 7 to 9 will also be taken into account while calculating the marks of the students

Live Blog

13:21 (IST)06 Aug 2021
Result to be declared today

13:18 (IST)06 Aug 2021
AP SSC Class 10 results to be announced today

ap ssc, class 10 result, ssc result In 2020, as many as 6,32,898 students registered for the SSC exam of which 94.88 per cent passed. File.

In 2020, as many as 6,32,898 students registered for the SSC exam of which 94.88 per cent passed. The girls performed better by scoring 95.09 per cent of pass percentage while boys stood at 94.68 per cent. As many as 46.47 per cent schools had 100 per cent results. Among districts, East Godavari performed better by scoring a pass percentage of 98.19 per cent.

