Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2021 Live Updates: Result to be declared today

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will today release the results for SSC or class 10 examination at 5 pm. Over 5 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exams will get their results through the website- bse.ap.gov.in. The AP SSC result will be announced by the Minister for Education A Suresh.

The results will be released school-wise along with subject-wise performance of students. While students can check their marks from the official website, the school principals can download memorandum of subject-wise performance using their school login, according to a release from the Director of Examinations.

This year, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the cancellation of the year-end examination for Class 10 on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness. Supreme Court asked for the assurance of ‘no fatality’ before it allows the state to conduct the examination as AP was ready to conduct the exams for both classes 10 and 12 even in the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students’ performance will be calculated on the basis of their internal assessments during class 10. Besides, their past year’s performances from classes 7 to 9 will also be taken into account while calculating the marks of the students