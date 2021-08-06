Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2021: How to check marks at bse.ap.gov.in, via Digilocker

AP SSC 10th Results 2021: All SSC candidates can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2021: The AP SSC results or class 10 board exam results will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) today at 5 pm. All SSC candidates can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh government had this year cancelled the year-end examinations for class 10 and intermediate as it was difficult to follow the July 31 deadline for finishing the assessment, set by the Supreme Court.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link

Step 3: Fill in the roll number or registration number

Step 4: Marksheet will appear on the screen, download

Students are advised to get a printout of the results for future reference.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th result 2021: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Key in your Aadhaar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

In 2020, all students were promoted as exams were declared cancelled due to the rising Covid-19 fears. They were evaluated based on their semester performances and internals. In 2019, the overall passing percentage stood at 94.88 percent.