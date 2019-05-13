AP SSC 10th results 2019 date and time confirmed

AP SSC class 10th result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh (DGE, AP) also known as the SSC board will declare the result for the secondary school certificate (SSC) or class 10 exam on May 15, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board confirmed that the AP SSC result 2019 will be declared on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:30 am.

Students can check the result at the official website, bseap.org and bieap.gov.in as well as on the partner websites — manabadi.com, examresults.net and manabadi.co.in. The exams were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2019. Last year, the result was announced on April 29, 2018. Around 6,13,378 students appeared for the exam in 2018 out of which 94.48 per cent passed the exam.

To pass the AP SSC class 10th result, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate. The pass percentage or percentage of students who pass the exam is expected to be over 90 per cent, based on previous years’ trends.

In 2019, as many as 94.48 per cent students cleared the AP SSC exam. In 2017, the pass percentage was 91.92 per cent and in 2016 too, it was 94.52 per cent.

To check the results, students can refer to the RTGS portal – rtgs.ap.gov.in. They can check it on AP Fiber TC and APCM Connect mobile-based application which can be downloaded from Google apps or Apple store. Further, the results can be availed as text alert as well. To get result on SMS, students need to type SC<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.