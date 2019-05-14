Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2019 @bseap.gov.in LIVE updates: Check direct link here

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2019 @www.bseap.gov.in, manabadi.com, bse.ap.gov.in LIVE Updates: The Andra Pradesh Board class 10 or SSC result will be declared today at 11 am, according to the officials. Students who appeared for the exam can check the same at the official websites, bseap.org as well as on the partner websites — manabadi.com, examresults.net, and manabadi.co.in

Manabadi BSEAP SSC 10th result 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result SSC result link. Though the official website displays the link, however, it will make it active after 11 am

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh (DGE, AP) also known as the SSC board will declare the result for the secondary school certificate (SSC).