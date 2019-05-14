Toggle Menu
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2019 @bseap.gov.in LIVE updates: Check direct link herehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/manabadi-ap-ssc-10th-results-2019-bieap-gov-in-live-updates-websites-to-check-toppers-pass-percentage-bseap-org-5726217/

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2019 @bseap.gov.in LIVE updates: Check direct link here

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2019 @www.bseap.gov.in, manabadi.com, bse.ap.gov.in LIVE Updates: Result can be obtained from 11 am onwards at bseap.org, examresults.net and manabadi.com

manabadi, ap ssc results, ap ssc results 2019, ap ssc, ssc results, bseap results 2019, manabadi, manabadi results, manabadi results 2019, manabadi ssc results 2019, manabadi ssc results, manabadi ssc results 2019 ap, ap manabadi ssc results, bseap results 2019, bseap results 2019 10th, bseap 10th results 2019, bseap ssc results 2019, bseap.org, www.bseap.org, manabadi.com, www.manabadi.com, andhra pradesh ssc results 2019
AP SSC 10th Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Check results at bseap.org and manabadi.com. (Representational image/ Graphic: Gargi Singh)

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2019 @www.bseap.gov.in, manabadi.com, bse.ap.gov.in LIVE Updates: The Andra Pradesh Board class 10 or SSC result will be declared today at 11 am, according to the officials. Students who appeared for the exam can check the same at the official websites, bseap.org as well as on the partner websites — manabadi.com, examresults.net, and manabadi.co.in

Read| BSEAP SSC, Andhra Board 10th result: How to check marks via websites, SMS, app

Manabadi BSEAP SSC 10th result 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result SSC result link. Though the official website displays the link, however, it will make it active after 11 am
Step 3: Log-in using roll number
Step 4: Result will appear

In Pictures | AP Board 10th, BSEAP SSC result 2019: All you need to know

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh (DGE, AP) also known as the SSC board will declare the result for the secondary school certificate (SSC).

Live Blog

BSEAP SSC, Andhra Board class 10th result: Check LIVE updates here. Result available on bseap.org, www.manabadi.com

AP Board class 10, AP SSC result 2019: How to get answer sheet?

In case one needs to verify their answer sheets they will have to pay Rs 1000 per subject.

Check your result at bseap.org

Students need to keep their admit card handy and fill in their roll numbers to check their results available at bseap.org

BSEAP SSC, AP Board 10th result 2019: Passing marks, no of students

Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. Over 6 lakh students appeared for the exam.

AP SSC result, Andhra Board 10th result available on TV too?

AP SSC 10th result 2019 will also be available on Fibre TV, Kaizala mobile-app, APCM connect, people first mobile app. The result will also be available on the RTGS portal – rtgs.ap.gov.in. These new-age modes of checking results were announced by the AP CM last year through a tweet. Check full story here.

AP SSC result, AP Board 10th result was delayed last year

Last year too the result was expected to declare at 11 am but was postponed due to heavy traffic and then declared at 4 pm. This year the result is expected on time, that is within few minutes.

AP CM last year shared ways to check AP SSC result

BSEAP SSC, Andhra Board 10th result: How to check through mobile apps?

Step 1: Visit the google play store

Step 2: Download board results 2018

Step 3: Lots of app will appear

Step 4: Download it as per review

Step 5: Once it installed, pre-registered your registration and roll number

Step 6: Once the results will declare, you can know the result through the app.

BSEAP SSC result, Andhra Board 10th board result: How to check result?

Yesterday, when the TS SSC result was declared, the TS SSC result was declared the website was down for over an hour. To avoid traffic today as well, candidates can refer to alternative modes of checking the result - including SMS, app, alternative websites.

AP SSC result, Andhra Baord 10th result 2019: Passing marks?

Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. Out of over 5 lakh students who clear the exam over 90 per cent do pass it. In 2018, of 6.17 lakh students, 94.48 per cent passed the exam.

AP SSC result, Andhra Board class 10 result 2019: How to obtain marksheet

The BSEAP will upload the result. Students need to download the same and take print outs. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. The final mark sheets will be available at students' respective schools. A separate school log-in is also available at the bseap.org website to download documents related to schools. The same will also be activated from 11 am, as per the official notice.

AP SSC result, BSEAP Andhra Board 10th result 2019: Why the delay?

In 2018, the result was declared on April 29, 2018 at 4 pm. This year the same is being delayed. This is a reverse trend as most of the boards including UP Board, Bihar Board and central boards of CBSE and CISCE have declared results earlier, in fact in record time this year.

AP SSC result, Andhra Board class 10 result 2019: Would boys surpass girls this year?

Girls and boys are neck to neck in competition with each other in the AP Board. Girls have been taking a slight lead from boys since the past two years, In 2018, 94.41 per cent boys passed and 94.56 per cent girls passed the exam. In 2017, 91.87 per cent boys and 91.97 per cent girls passed the exam. Would boys be able to take lead this year?

AP SSC result, Andhra Board 10th result 2019: List of top 10 districts

In 2018, the top performing district was Prakasam. Check the list of top performing districts in AP SSc result 2018 -

Prakasam
East Godavari
Vishakhapatnam
Srikakulam
Chitoor
Kurnool
Vizianagarm
Anantampuram
Krishna
Kadapa

AP SSC result, AP Board 10th result 2019: Pass percentage might dip

The pass percentage might show a slight dip. Last year there was a jump of nearly 4 per cent in pass percentage when the number of students clearing the exam was 94,48 per cent in 201, up from 91.92 per cent in 2017.

BSEAP SSC result, AP Board class 10 result 2019: Pass percentage over 90 per cent

The pass percentage is expected to be over 90 per cent this year as following the previous year trends. In the past three years, never has the pass percentage dipped below 90s.

AP SSC result, Andhra Board class 10 result 2019: How to check via SMS?

In order to get ahead of the heavy traffic expected on the website, students can check their result through SMS by typing SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 56263

BSEAP SSC result 2019: Where to check?

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the exam to avoid any traffic keep on check alternative websites, www.bieap.gov.in, bseap.org. manabadi.com. bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC result 2019: Date and time

AP SSC or Andhra Board class 10 exams were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2019 results of which will be available from 11 am onwards at the official website.

BSEAP SSC, Andhra Board class 10 result: Direct link uploaded

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh has activated the link to check SSC result 2019 for BSEAP. Students can refer to the link at bseap.org and the same will be activated from 11 am onwards.

manabadi, ap ssc results, ap ssc results 2019, ap ssc, ssc results, bseap results 2019, manabadi, manabadi results, manabadi results 2019, manabadi ssc results 2019, manabadi ssc results, manabadi ssc results 2019 ap, ap manabadi ssc results, bseap results 2019, bseap results 2019 10th, bseap 10th results 2019, bseap ssc results 2019, bseap.org, www.bseap.org, manabadi.com, www.manabadi.com, andhra pradesh ssc results 2019

AP SSC 10th Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Know how to check score

AP SSC 10th Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The result will also be available via SMS. To get result on text message alert, students need to type ‘SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263. The SSC examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2019 today: When and where to check marks
2 Maharashtra govt extends deadline for PG medical admissions
3 Gujarat: Delay in filing FIR, scanner on senior staff of MS University