AP Intermediate IPE 1st, 2nd year result declared: Krishna district tops with 81 pass percent

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year result 2019: The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the result for the first year and second-year General and Vocational intermediate exams 2019. Students can access their scores at these official websites — examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. About 5.10 lakh students appeared for first year exam and 5.17 lakh students appeared for the second year examination.

Advertising

In the intermediate second year, a total of 72 per cent students passed with girls again outperforming boys by scoring 75 per cent. The boys are at 68 per cent. Similarly, 60 per cent passed in the intermediate first year exams with 64 per cent girls cleared intermediate exams, boys at 56 per cent.

Read| AP Inter result LIVE updates

The exams for both class 11 and 12 began in February and concluded in March 2019. The score will be announced in grades. Candidates who have secured 33 per cent aggregate marks are considered to have passed the exam.

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year result 2019: Steps to check result

The students have to log on to the official websites mentioned above. In case the BIEAP websites are not functioning, they have to visit the partner websites. Then they have to click on the link for inter results provided on the homepage. In the provided fields enter the required details like roll number. They have to click on submit. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Also read | AP Inter result 2019: How to check

Advertising

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year result 2019: Check via SMS

Candidates can also check their result via SMS by following these steps –

SMS- APGEN1<space>Registration Number to 5626

SMS- APVOC1<space>Registartion Number to 56263

Last year, reportedly, 5,16,103 students appeared for the AP intermediate exams, out of which 31,304 candidates were vocational students. In 2017, nearly 10.31 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examinations out of which 5.23 lakh had appeared for the first year exam.