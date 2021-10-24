AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 declared: How to check scorecard

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the results for intermediate supplementary exams on its official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the supplementary exam can check their results using their registration number and password. The board has declared the results of both first-year and second-year students.

The result has been declared for both vocational and regular students. This year, as many as 3,24,800 students from general and vocational courses appeared for the 1st year exam. For the second year, 14,950 students appeared for the AP inter supplementary exam 2021.

Steps to download AP inter supplementary result 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website-bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Advanced Supplementary Results.”

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their credentials

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

AP Inter Exam 2021 was conducted from September 15 to September 23, 2021. The Supplementary Exam was conducted by the board with proper COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others. Important dates and steps to download the result can be found here.