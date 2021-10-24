scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 24, 2021
MUST READ

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 declared: How to check scorecard

Candidates who had appeared for the supplementary exam can check their results at bie.ap.gov.in using their registration number and password.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
October 24, 2021 12:53:34 pm
AP inter 2nd year results 2021, AP class 12 exam results 2021, ap inter class 12 results online, andhra pradesh class 12 results 2021, ap inter results 2 year 2021The result links will be available at official website at bieap.gov.in. File.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the results for intermediate supplementary exams on its official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the supplementary exam can check their results using their registration number and password. The board has declared the results of both first-year and second-year students.

The result has been declared for both vocational and regular students. This year, as many as 3,24,800 students from general and vocational courses appeared for the 1st year exam. For the second year, 14,950 students appeared for the AP inter supplementary exam 2021.

Read |IIT-Kanpur launches 10 scholarships for JEE Advanced top 100 rankers

Steps to download AP inter supplementary result 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website-bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Advanced Supplementary Results.”

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their credentials

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read |ICSE, ISC board exams 2021-22 revised time table released

AP Inter Exam 2021 was conducted from September 15 to September 23, 2021. The Supplementary Exam was conducted by the board with proper COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others. Important dates and steps to download the result can be found here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement