AP Inter supplementary exams IPASE July 2020 date sheet released

AP Inter supplementary exams IPASE July 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the exam schedule for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE). The exams will be held on July 11. Those who have either failed the intermediate exams or those found under malpractices will be eligible to appear for these exams. The intermediate examination was released last week.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 10 and exam fee of Rs 490 for general first-year inter and Rs 680 for general second year inter exams. The fee for vocational courses is Rs 690 and Rs 490, respectively. Candidates who have passed all first-year exams can appear for improvement exam at a cost of Rs 160 per paper in addition to prescribed exam fee of Rs 490.

AP Inter supplementary exams IPASE July 2020: Date for AP IPSE July 2020 exams

The practical exams will be held from July 1 to July 4 in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9 am to noon and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The ethics and human values exam will be held on July 5 from 10 am to 1 pm and the environmental education exam will be conducted on July 6 from 10 am to 1 pm, as per the official schedule.

Of the total, 10.17 lakh students who appeared for AP inter exams in 2020, about 4.24 lakh could not clear the exams. Apart from the supplementary exams, students also have an option to apply for reevaluation or recounting. Students can apply for recounting by paying Rs 100 per exam and photocopy. The verification of the answer book will be supplied on payment of Rs 600 per paper. The answer scripts can also be obtained from the camps and carefully scrutinised for any mistake in totaling, posting, etc by the students. This year, the pass percentage was at three-year low as 63 per cent passed class 12 exam and 59 per cent cleared class 11 exam.

This year, the pass percentage was at a three-year low as 63 per cent passed class 12 exam and 59 per cent cleared class 11 exam. Just like annual inter exams, in these exams too, students will have to obtain 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass. Based on marks obtained, students will get grades.

