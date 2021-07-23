Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: Know evaluation pattern

The result links will be available at official websites- results.cgg.gov.in, bieap.gov.in, examresults.net, and manabadi.com.

Manabadi AP Inter Second Year Result 2021: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be declaring the results for second-year students for the academic year 2020-2021 on July 22. Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh will announce the result for the intermediate exam at 4 pm today.

Students who had registered for AP Inter second year can check the results through the website- bie.ap.gov.in, apart from it, partner websites, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.The result will be declared for 5,19,510 second-year students.

Earlier, the AP inter exam for second-year students was scheduled to be held from May 5 but was indefinitely postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken while keeping the health and safety of students in mind. The government said that if continue to take the exams, nearly 17 lakh students are at risk to get infected by the coronavirus. Therefore, the decision of postponing the exams was taken.

A total of 2.76 lakh (2,76,389) students cleared the intermediate second year examination successfully in 2020 out of 4.35 lakh appeared. The pass percentage touched at 63 per cent. In 2019, from the general category, 4,09,090 are from the first year, and 3,82,996 from second year.

A total of 43,460 are attending the first year Vocational, and 35,780 the second year Vocational, in the regular category, while 68,375 are appearing privately for second year General, and 3,018 for Vocational.