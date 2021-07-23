Manabadi AP Inter Results 2021 declared: All regular students declared pass

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the inter second year (class 12) result today at 4 pm. The result links carried by the official websites were activated immediately after the results were released. Regular students who enrolled for inter 2nd year exams and vocational students can access their result on bie.ap.gov.in.

All regular students of AP Inter 2nd year have been promoted this year, the Education Minister Audimupalu Suresh announced at a press conference held today. Students who are not satisfied with their scores can appear for offline exams once the situation improves.

The class 12 exams, which were scheduled to be held in May this year, were cancelled by the board after the Supreme Court laid pressure on the Andhra Pradesh government. The government was willing to conduct offline exams amid Covid, despite cancellation demands from the Opposition, parents and teachers.

The pass percentage of class 12 results in 2020 was 63 percent, less than 2019 when Andhra Pradesh class 12 results were at 72 percent.

After the exams were declared cancelled, the government prepared an assessment scheme to evaluate students in which 30 percent importance has been given to top 3 scoring subjects of class 10 and 70 percent to class 11 subject scores along with practical exams.