AP Inter Result 2022 Declared, pass percentage dips

AP Inter Results 2022 Manabadi: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana today declared the Intermediate first and second year (IPE-2022) results at 12.30 pm. The Board of Intermediate Education results are available on the websites — examresults.ap.nic.in, www.bie.ap.gov.in. The pass percentage for first year students is 54 per cent while IPE second year scored 61 per cent.

In the 1st year intermediate exam, 2,41,491 students have passed while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students have cleared the exam.

About 1,01,850 students—5,19,319 in their first year and 4,89,539 in the final year— had registered for their intermediate examinations in 1,456 centres from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. To check the IPE results 2022, the students have to visit the official websites mentioned above. Click on IPE 1st Year or IPE 2nd Year Result 2022 link. A new page will open. Enter hall ticket number and view score.

The dates of rechecking or supplementary examination will be out soon.

Last year, all Intermediate final year students in the state were declared pass and promoted. The marks obtained by the second year regular students in their SSC and their first year Intermediate marks were taken as basis for awarding the theory marks in the second (final) year. BIEAP gave a 30 per cent weightage to the students’ marks in three best subjects in the SSC and 70 per cent weightage to their scored in all subjects in the first year of Intermediate course.