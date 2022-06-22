scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check intermediate marks at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2022 Manabadi, BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2022 Live Updates: Students who had registered for AP Inter second year can check the results through the website- bie.ap.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 22, 2022 10:51:40 am
ap intermediate results 2021, ap inter results 2021, inter results 2021, manabadi results, ap inter results 2021 manabadi, ap intermediate results 2021 manabadi,Manabadi AP INter 2nd year results 2021: The Andhra Pradesh state government devised assessment criteria for the Intermediate second-year. File (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2022 Live Updates: The state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh and Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the inter class 12 results today. The result will be announced via press conference at 12:30 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official websites –  results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter exams were conducted from May 7 to May 24, 2022 in an offline mode at various exam centres across the state. The board will also announce the results of AP inter first year (class 11) students. 

In 2021, the board had cancelled the matric and inter board exams in the state citing the surge in Covid-19 cases. Candidates were evaluated on an alternate assessment criteria and board recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage. In the 2020 results, the pass percentage touched at 63 per cent. A total of 2.76 lakh students cleared the intermediate second-year examination successfully out of 4.35 lakh appeared.

 

Live Blog

Manabadi AP Inter Results 2022 Updates: Check result at bie.ap.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in  

10:51 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Manabadi AP inter 2nd year result: How to check marks on smartphone?

Step 1: Open a browser on your mobile
Step 2: Type the official website in the address bar
Step 3: Wait for homepage to load
Step 4: Find the link ‘click here for results’, click
Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 6: In the provided fields enter the required details
Step 7: Click on submit
Step 8: Your result will be displayed on the screen

10:46 (IST)22 Jun 2022
AP inter 1st, 2nd year result: Steps to check scores on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Log in with your roll number and date of birth
Step 3: Marksheet will appear on the screen
Step 3: Download and get a printout of the scores.

10:42 (IST)22 Jun 2022
AP Inter 2022 results: Marks memo downloaded today will act as provisional marksheet

After the result declaration, students of AP inter 1st and 2nd year can access the marks memo from the official website. This marks memo will act as the provisional marksheet for students and can be used in university, college admissions. The original marksheet will be later released by the board.

10:38 (IST)22 Jun 2022
AP inter exams were cancelled in 2021

BIEAP inter exams were cancelled last year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the AP inter second-year exams were scheduled to be held from May 5 but were indefinitely postponed and later cancelled keeping in view the safety of students and teachers. The result for 5,19,510 second-year students were declared based on alternate assessment criteria. 

10:29 (IST)22 Jun 2022
AP first, second year inter exams were held in May 2022

The BIEAP conducted the AP inter exams in May this year. The 1st year examinations were held from May 6 to May 25 and the 2nd year examination began on May 7 and was concluded on May 24, 2022. The exams were conducted in a centre based mode. Last year the board had cancelled inter exams due to Covid-19 pandemic.

10:25 (IST)22 Jun 2022
AP inter results 2022: Documents needed to check the result

In order to check one's score, candidates need roll number, date as on application. Candidates need to get these documents ready and handy. Since over 5 lakh candidates will be checking their results, a small delay can cause students to wait for longer durations due to high traffic.

10:22 (IST)22 Jun 2022
AP inter 1st, 2nd year results: How to check AP inter results?

To access the AP inter results, candidates need to visit the official website mentioned above. Click on the result link at the homepage. Enter credentials like roll number, date of birth. Click on submit to access the result. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard as it will act as a provisional marksheet for future reference.

10:19 (IST)22 Jun 2022
AP inter 1st, 2nd year results: List of websites to check result

Once declared, the AP inter second-year students can check their result at the following websites:

examsresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in,

bie.ap.gov.in

10:16 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Manabadi AP inter 2nd year result declaration time

The intermediate results will be announced at 12:30 pm by the Education minister Adimulapu Suresh. Around 5 lakh second-year students who had registered for the exam can check it through websites bieap.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

10:13 (IST)22 Jun 2022
AP Inter 1st, 2nd year 2022 result to be announced today

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will declare the results of the Intermediate  1st and 2nd year or class 11, 12 examination 2022 today at 2"30 pm. The result will be available at official websites- results.cgg.gov.in, bieap.gov.in and other alternate websites

A minimum of 35 per cent marks is required in each subject individually to pass the AP intermediate 2022. If the students scored below 35 marks then they will be declared as fail. Such students will then appear for supplementary/compartmental exams to save a year. Dates of supplementary exams will be released by the board after the AP Inter result announcement.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd