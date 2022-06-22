Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check intermediate marks at bie.ap.gov.in

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2022 Live Updates: The state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh and Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the inter class 12 results today. The result will be announced via press conference at 12:30 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official websites – results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter exams were conducted from May 7 to May 24, 2022 in an offline mode at various exam centres across the state. The board will also announce the results of AP inter first year (class 11) students.
In 2021, the board had cancelled the matric and inter board exams in the state citing the surge in Covid-19 cases. Candidates were evaluated on an alternate assessment criteria and board recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage. In the 2020 results, the pass percentage touched at 63 per cent. A total of 2.76 lakh students cleared the intermediate second-year examination successfully out of 4.35 lakh appeared.
Step 1: Open a browser on your mobile
Step 2: Type the official website in the address bar
Step 3: Wait for homepage to load
Step 4: Find the link ‘click here for results’, click
Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 6: In the provided fields enter the required details
Step 7: Click on submit
Step 8: Your result will be displayed on the screen
After the result declaration, students of AP inter 1st and 2nd year can access the marks memo from the official website. This marks memo will act as the provisional marksheet for students and can be used in university, college admissions. The original marksheet will be later released by the board.
BIEAP inter exams were cancelled last year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The result for 5,19,510 second-year students were declared based on alternate assessment criteria.
The BIEAP conducted the AP inter exams in May this year. The 1st year examinations were held from May 6 to May 25 and the 2nd year examination began on May 7 and was concluded on May 24, 2022.
In order to check one's score, candidates need roll number, date as on application. Candidates need to get these documents ready and handy. Since over 5 lakh candidates will be checking their results, a small delay can cause students to wait for longer durations due to high traffic.
To access the AP inter results, candidates need to visit the official website mentioned above. Click on the result link at the homepage. Enter credentials like roll number, date of birth. Click on submit to access the result. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard as it will act as a provisional marksheet for future reference.
The intermediate results will be announced at 12:30 pm by the Education minister Adimulapu Suresh. Around 5 lakh second-year students who had registered for the exam can check it through websites bieap.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.
