Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check intermediate marks at bie.ap.gov.in

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2022 Live Updates: The state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh and Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the inter class 12 results today. The result will be announced via press conference at 12:30 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official websites – results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter exams were conducted from May 7 to May 24, 2022 in an offline mode at various exam centres across the state. The board will also announce the results of AP inter first year (class 11) students.

In 2021, the board had cancelled the matric and inter board exams in the state citing the surge in Covid-19 cases. Candidates were evaluated on an alternate assessment criteria and board recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage. In the 2020 results, the pass percentage touched at 63 per cent. A total of 2.76 lakh students cleared the intermediate second-year examination successfully out of 4.35 lakh appeared.