Manabadi AP Inter Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared via press conference at 4 pm

Friday, July 23, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: July 23, 2021 1:08:52 pm
Manabadi AP INter 2nd year results 2021: The Andhra Pradesh state government devised assessment criteria for the Intermediate second-year.

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh and Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the intermediate second year (class 12) result today at 4 pm. Students who had registered for AP Inter second year can check the results through the website- bie.ap.gov.in. Students can also check the alternate website — results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in to get their score.

BIEAP inter exams were cancelled this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the AP inter second-year exams were scheduled to be held from May 5 but were indefinitely postponed and later cancelled keeping in view the safety of students and teachers. The result will be declared for 5,19,510 second-year students.

The Andhra Pradesh state government devised assessment criteria for the Intermediate second-year. As per the criteria, the board will consider 30 per cent marks obtained in the top three subjects of class 10, then 70 per cent of subject-wise marks in the intermediate first year to calculate the inter marks. Moreover, the marks for practical exams will be awarded as per the results as tests were already completed. 

In the 2020 results, the pass percentage touched at 63 per cent. A total of 2.76 lakh students cleared the intermediate second-year examination successfully out of 4.35 lakh appeared.

Live Blog

13:08 (IST)23 Jul 2021
How to check AP inter second year results?

To access the results, candidates need to visit the official website mentioned above. Click on the result link at the homepage. Enter credentials like roll number, date of birth. Click on submit to access the result. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard as it will act as a provisional marksheet for future reference.

13:01 (IST)23 Jul 2021
List of websites to check result

Once declared, the AP inter second-year students can check their result at the following websites:

examsresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in,

bie.ap.gov.in

12:55 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Result to be declared via press conference at 4 pm
12:52 (IST)23 Jul 2021
AP inter 2nd year result declaration time

The intermediate results will be announced at 4 pm by the Education minister Adimulapu Suresh. Around 5,19,510 second-year students who had registered for the exam can check it through websites bieap.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

12:52 (IST)23 Jul 2021

12:52 (IST)23 Jul 2021

12:48 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Inter result to be based on special evaluation criteria

The AP inter result will be based on newly developed assessment criteria of 30:70 ratio, in which 30 per cent weightage will fall on top 3 highest scoring subjects of class 10 and 70 percent weightage will be on subject-wise marks of class 11 and practical exams which were already held.

12:43 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Inter exams were cancelled after Supreme Court's intervention

The Andhra Pradesh government announced the cancellation of the year-end examination for Class 12 on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness. Supreme Court asked for the assurance of ‘no fatality’ before it allows the state to conduct the examination. The state government was ready to conduct the exams for both classes 10 and 12 even in the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

12:40 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Andhra Pradesh Inter second year exams were cancelled this year

BIEAP inter exams were cancelled this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the AP inter second-year exams were scheduled to be held from May 5 but were indefinitely postponed and later cancelled keeping in view the safety of students and teachers.

12:38 (IST)23 Jul 2021
AP Inter 2nd year 2021 result to be announced today

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will declare the results of the Intermediate 2nd year or class 12 examination 2021 today at 4 pm. The result will be available at official websites- results.cgg.gov.in, bieap.gov.in and other alternate websites

Students can also check the alternate website - results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in to get their results.

AP's education minister will announce the result today at t Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, A.P. Secretariat, Velagapudi. BIEAP inter exams were cancelled this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the AP inter second-year exams were scheduled to be held from May 5 but were indefinitely postponed and later cancelled.

