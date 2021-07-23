Manabadi AP Inter Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared via press conference at 4 pm

Manabadi AP INter 2nd year results 2021: The Andhra Pradesh state government devised assessment criteria for the Intermediate second-year. File (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh and Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the intermediate second year (class 12) result today at 4 pm. Students who had registered for AP Inter second year can check the results through the website- bie.ap.gov.in. Students can also check the alternate website — results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in to get their score.

BIEAP inter exams were cancelled this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the AP inter second-year exams were scheduled to be held from May 5 but were indefinitely postponed and later cancelled keeping in view the safety of students and teachers. The result will be declared for 5,19,510 second-year students.

The Andhra Pradesh state government devised assessment criteria for the Intermediate second-year. As per the criteria, the board will consider 30 per cent marks obtained in the top three subjects of class 10, then 70 per cent of subject-wise marks in the intermediate first year to calculate the inter marks. Moreover, the marks for practical exams will be awarded as per the results as tests were already completed.

In the 2020 results, the pass percentage touched at 63 per cent. A total of 2.76 lakh students cleared the intermediate second-year examination successfully out of 4.35 lakh appeared.