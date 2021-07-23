Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: When and where to check

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 Manabadi: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will declare the results of the Intermediate 2nd year or class 12 examination 2021 today at 4 pm. The result will be available at official websites- results.cgg.gov.in, bieap.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

The board did not hold regular exams offline as the Andhra Pradesh government decided to cancel the AP Inter 2nd year exams last month due to pressure from the Supreme Court. Education Minister A Suresh had earlier informed that the government will not be unable to follow the deadline set by the Supreme Court- of finalising marks of internal assessment by July 31.

Even though the state government was interested in conducting regular exams amid Covid, the Supreme Court said it won’t allow class 12 exams to be held unless there is confirmation on zero fatality due to Covid-19. The government had also told the apex court that they did not have any alternative method for the class 12 exams.

AP Inter 2nd year exam 2021: When and Where to check

The AP Inter 2nd year exam 2021 result willl be declared today at 4 pm and the result links were immediately activated. Students can log in to these websites with the required log in details — bieap.gov.in, examresults.net, examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

The newly developed assessment criteria had a 30:70 ratio, in which 30 per cent weightage will fall on top 3 highest scoring subjects of class 10 and 70 percent weightage will be on subject-wise marks of class 11 and practical exams which were already held.

In 2020, the pass percentage of class 12 results was at 63 per cent, less than 2019 when Andhra Pradesh class 12 results were at 72 per cent. Last year, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cancel the SSC and intermediate first, second year supplementary exams due to spike in Covid cases. It was scheduled to held in July.