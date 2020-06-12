Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020: Pass percentage declines, Krishna best performing district

AP Inter 2020 result declared: Here is the list of websites apart from bieap.gov.in to view score AP Inter 2020 result declared: Here is the list of websites apart from bieap.gov.in to view score

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020: The result of over 10.17 lakh students has been released today by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Of the total, 59 per cent first-year or class 11 students have cleared their intermediate examination while 63 per cent have passed the second year. The intermediate exam result is available at bieap.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com.

There is a decline of pass percentage as against last year when 60 per cent cleared first year exam and 72 per cent of students cleared the second year exam. In 2018, the pass percentage was 67.25 per cent for class 12 and 73.2 per cent for class 11.

Read | Manabadi AP Inter Results 2020 LIVE Updates

In the second year, 4,35,655 students appeared of which 2,76,389 passed while in the first year, 5,07,302 candidates registered and 3,00,560 qualified the intermediate examination held in February

This year, Krishna district has topped with 70 per cent of students appearing for the area clearing the board exam. Last year too, Krishna Jilla had got the highest pass percentage, however, this year, there has been a decline of 9 per cent. Last year, the top district had obtained at 81 per cent.

Read | BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020: How to check online

To pass, students will need at least 35 per cent marks. Candidates will be awarded grades for their performance. Students securing 91-100 marks will be het A1 grade, for those having marks in 81-90 band will get A2 grade. Students with 71-80 marks will get B1 grade, while for 61-70 marks B2 grade will be awarded. Marks in the range of 51-60 will award candidates C1 grade while those in the band of 41-50 marks will get C2 and 35-40 marks will be awarded D grade.

In case a student thinks they have not obtained fair marks, they can apply for recounting by paying Rs100 per paper and photocopy. The verification of the answer book will be supplied on payment of Rs 600 per paper. The scripts are obtained from the camps and carefully scrutinised for any mistake in totaling, posting etc.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd