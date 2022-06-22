Manabadi BIEAP Inter Results 2022: How to check 1st, 2nd Year marks

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year results 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the Inter 1st and 2nd year board exam result today. The results will be released by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana in Vijayawada at 12:30 pm. All the students who appeared in the board examination can check their respective results at the official website of the state education board — bie.ap.gov.in, or manabadi.com.

The BIEAP 1st year examinations were held from May 6 to May 25 and the IPE 2nd year examination began on May 7 and was concluded on May 24, 2022. Intermediate Board Secretary M Seshagiri Babu had informed that nearly 10 lakh students would appear for the examinations, adding that 1,400 exam centres were established for theory exams while students will appear for Practical exams in 975 centres.

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year results 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘inter result 2022 AP’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other details in the given fields.

Step 4: AP intermediate 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the BIEAP result 2022 for future reference.

In order to check one’s score, candidates need details that are mentioned in their admit cards or hall ticket like — roll number or registration number. Candidates need to get these documents ready and handy. Since a large number of candidates will be checking their results, a small delay can cause students to wait for longer durations due to high traffic.

In 2021, a total number of 5,08,672 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 5,08,672 were successfully passed.