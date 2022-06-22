scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Manabadi BIEAP Inter Results 2022: How to check 1st, 2nd Year marks

AP Inter Results 2021 Manabadi, BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2022: The BIEAP 1st year examination were held from May 6 to May 25 and the 2nd year examination begin on May 7 and concluded on May 24, 2022. Visit the official website — bieap.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 22, 2022 12:22:42 pm
manabadi ap inter result, manabadi inter results 2022, ipe results 2022, bie.ap.gov.in, ap intermediate results ​2022Manabadi AP Inter Results 2022: Students can check their results at the official website bie.ap.gov.in. (Representational image/ Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka) Graphic by: Angshuman Maity

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year results 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the Inter  1st and 2nd year board exam result today. The results will be released by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana in Vijayawada at 12:30 pm. All the students who appeared in the board examination can check their respective results at the official website of the state education board — bie.ap.gov.in, or manabadi.com

Read |liveAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 LIVE Updates

The BIEAP 1st year examinations were held from May 6 to May 25 and the IPE 2nd year examination began on May 7 and was concluded on May 24, 2022. Intermediate Board Secretary M Seshagiri Babu had informed that nearly 10 lakh students would appear for the examinations, adding that 1,400 exam centres were established for theory exams while students will appear for Practical exams in 975 centres.

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year results 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘inter result 2022 AP’ link on the homepage

Best of Express Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...Premium
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other details in the given fields.

Step 4: AP intermediate 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the BIEAP result 2022 for future reference.

In order to check one’s score, candidates need details that are mentioned in their admit cards or hall ticket like — roll number or registration number. Candidates need to get these documents ready and handy. Since a large number of candidates will be checking their results, a small delay can cause students to wait for longer durations due to high traffic.

In 2021, a total number of 5,08,672 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 5,08,672 were successfully passed.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement