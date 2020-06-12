AP Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2020: Not happy with marks? Supplementary exams in July

AP inter 1st , 2nd year 2020: Supplementary exams in July (Representational image) AP inter 1st , 2nd year 2020: Supplementary exams in July (Representational image)

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2020: The number of students passing in the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) is lowest since the past three years as over 2.76 lakh (63 per cent) passed in class 12 while in class 11 slightly above 3 lakh (59 per cent) have passed this year. Of the total, 10.17 lakh students who appeared for AP inter exams in 2020, about 4.24 lakh could not clear the exams.

These intermediate students will get a second chance in the form of a supplementary or improvement exam. As per the officials, the supplementary exams will be held in July, however, the exact dates are not released yet. Just like annual inter exams, in these exams too, students will have to obtain 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass. Based on marks obtained, students will get grades.

Apart from the supplementary exams, students also have an option to apply for reevaluation or recounting. Students can apply for recounting by paying Rs 100 per exam and photocopy. The verification of the answer book will be supplied on payment of Rs 600 per paper. The answer scripts can also be obtained from the camps and carefully scrutinised for any mistake in totaling, posting etc by the students.

The result was announced by state education minister. Those who have not checked their result yet can do so by visiting the official website – bieap.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com.

Meanwhile, Krishna district has emerged as top performing district with 70 per cent of students appearing for the area clearing the board exam. Last year too, Krishna Jilla had got the highest pass percentage, however, this year, there has been a decline of 9 per cent. Last year, the top district had obtained at 81 per cent.

