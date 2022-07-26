scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 released: How to download

Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022: As per the official notification, the first year and second year students can download their admit cards or hall tickets using their either hall ticket number or their Aadhaar number.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 1:59:09 pm
ap inter hall ticket, bieap, bieap hall ticket, manabadi, manabadi inter supply hall ticket, ap supply exam hall ticket, bie.ap.gov.in hall ticket, ap inter supplementary hall ticketAP Inter Supplementary exam hall ticket: The admit card is available at official website at bieap.gov.in. File.

Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) today released AP Inter supplementary exam hall tickets. Candidates can download the AP Inter Supplementary hall ticket from the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the first year and second year students can download their admit cards or hall tickets using their either hall ticket number or their Aadhaar number.

Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads,” Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022″

Step 3: Key in your log in credentials

Step 4: Click on download AP Inter Hall Ticket

Step 5: Take print out for future use.

The state Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan and Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had declared the inter first and second year examination results on June 22. The AP Inter result is available at the official websites – results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

In the inter results, a total of 2,41,491 students have passed 1st year intermediate exam while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students have cleared the exam. Read more

