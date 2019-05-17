AP EdCET results 2019 today: When, where and how to download

AP EdCET result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the results for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) today — May 17, 2019. The APSCHE in its official notification had stated that the result would be declared on May 15, 2019 but it was delayed and will be announced today. Those who appeared for the exam conducted on May 6, 2019 can check their results at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

Advertising

This year, Institute of Advanced Study in Education, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupathi conducted the exam on behalf of APSCHE. The exam is conducted for admissions to BEd courses in state-based colleges.

Read| Top colleges, universities in India

AP Ed CET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘AP EdCET’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Result will appear

The result link has not been activated yet and will be available by late evening today. Last year, 96.75 per cent of students cleared the exam and in 2017, 97.74 per cent cleared the exam. This year too, the pass percentage is expected to be above 95 per cent.