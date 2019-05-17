Toggle Menu
AP EdCET results 2019 today: When, where and how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/manabadi-ap-edcet-result-2019-declared-steps-to-download-sche-ap-gov-in-5732957/

AP EdCET results 2019 today: When, where and how to download

AP Ed CET result 2019: The CET result 2019 will be uploaded at sche.ap,gov.in for those seeking admission in BEd courses in state-based colleges. The pass percentage is expected to be over 95 per cent.

AP EdCET result, AP EdCET, AP colleges, AP BEd colleges, BEd colleges india, sche.ap.gov.in, ap edcent reuslt link, ap cet result 2019 link, Sri Venkateswara University, college admissions, DU admissions, JNU admissions, education news
AP EdCET result 2019: Know how to download at sche.ap.gov.in. (Representational Image)

AP EdCET result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the results for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) today — May 17, 2019. The APSCHE in its official notification had stated that the result would be declared on May 15, 2019 but it was delayed and will be announced today. Those who appeared for the exam conducted on May 6, 2019 can check their results at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

This year, Institute of Advanced Study in Education, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupathi conducted the exam on behalf of APSCHE. The exam is conducted for admissions to BEd courses in state-based colleges.

Read| Top colleges, universities in India

AP Ed CET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘AP EdCET’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the ‘result’ link
Step 5: Log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Result will appear

The result link has not been activated yet and will be available by late evening today. Last year, 96.75 per cent of students cleared the exam and in 2017, 97.74 per cent cleared the exam. This year too, the pass percentage is expected to be above 95 per cent.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 JKBOSE class 10th, 12th re-evaluation process begins: How to apply?
2 BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2019: When and where to check
3 Mistakes in School of Open Learning paper lead to chaos