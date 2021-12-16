AP ECET 2021 final phase seat allotment result out, here’s how to check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) seat allotment result. Candidates must know that this seat allotment will be the final phase counselling result. The allotment order is available on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

In order to check the allotment order, candidates should be ready with their hall ticket number and date of birth. Students shortlisted in the AP ECET 2021 seat allotment will have to self-report or report at the college by December 18. The council has also released AP ECET 2021 college-wise allotment of seats.

How to check AP ECET 2021 final phase seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website i.e ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the link ‘Download Final Phase Allotment Letter and self-reporting.’

Step 3: Enter credentials to log in

Step 4: The final phase counselling result or AP ECET seat allotment 2021 will be displayed on the screen

AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE. The exam is conducted for lateral entry of candidates for admission into the second year of BE/BTech and pharmacy courses offered by participating institutes. The exam is conducted in online mode. Candidates who will manage to secure a seat today will have to exercise the option of Self Reporting after the release of the result.