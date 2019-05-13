AP ECET 2019 results declared, pass percentage at 98.19%

AP ECET 2019 results: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineers Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2019). Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- sche.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.

This year, the pass percentage touched 98.19 per cent. The first position in Bio-Technolohgy was secured by N V Apparao from East Godavari, K Kesavareddy in B.Sc Mathematics from Visakhapatnam.

The entrance examination was conducted on April 30 for admission into second yea level lateral entry into engineering/pharmacy courses for Diploma holders of engineering and technology and B.Sc candidates for the academic year 2019-20.

Qualifying marks

The examination was for 200 marks with 200 objective type questions. In order to obtain a rank in AP ECET 2019, the qualifying percentage marks is 25 per cent of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200. There will be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the SC/ST candidates.

The online answer script images of AP ECET 2019 will be preserved for six months from the date of publication of results after which time they shall be disposed.

AP ECET 2019

Every year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Ananthapur conducts the online entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in the field of Engineering offered by private colleges/ universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.