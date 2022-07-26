Manabadi AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result link active at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, 1.73 lakh qualified engineering stream

Manabadi AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) declared the results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today. State Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the results at Vijaywada. Candidates will be able to download scorecard at the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET 2022 was held from July 4 to July 8, 2022. To check the scorecard, candidates need to click on the website. Click on the result link for AP EAMCET. Log-in using credentials. The result will appear on the screen.
The EAMCET/ EAPCET result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam. AP-based colleges also accept the national entrance exams — NEET and JEE — for medical and engineering admissions, respectively.
Students will be eligible to appear for the counselling session. Candidates need to bring original as well as photocopies of their education qualification documents, admit card and scorecard. The scorecard will be released today and can be downloaded from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in
The qualifying marks for AP EAMCET 2022 is 40 (i.e 25%) out of 160 for OC and BC candidates. There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST candidates.
This year, a total of 1,73,572 out of 1,94,752 candidates are qualified in engineering stream and a total of 83,411 out of 87,744 are qualified in the Agriculture Stream.
Female candidates: 1,49,118 female candidates (Engineering 83,833 + Agriculture 64,685 + Both 600)
Male candidates: 1,50,993 male candidates (Engineering 1,21,685 + Agriculture 28,847 + Both 461)
This year, a total of 3,00,111 candidates registered for AP EAMCET 2022 exam, out of which 2,05,518 candidates registered for Engineering stream, 93,532 for Agriculture stream, and 1061 opted to take both the Engineering and Agriculture examination.
Step 1: Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth
Step 5: Result will appear, download, and take a printout for further reference.
Aspirants can check their score by clicking on the 'results' link available on the home page.
Candidates will now be called for counselling. Aspirants should remember that they need to bring original as well as photocopies of their education qualification documents, admit card and scorecard.
In the EAPCET 2022 Agriculture exam, Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy has emerged as the topper with 155.07 marks followed by Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja at rank 2 and Aasu Hindu at rank 3. A total of 87744 had appeared in the exam out of which 83411 cleared the agriculture exam
Boya Haren Sathvik, a student of Narayana PU College, Sahakar Nagar in Bengaluru, has topped the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2022. He had also secured rank 1 in the JEE Main Session 1 results declared on July 12. Read his exclusive interview here
The result will only be available at the official website sche.ap.gov.in. Follow these steps to check EAPCET score
AP state education minister has released the AP EAMCET 2022 results. A total of 2,56,953 students have qualified the exam out of which 83411 cleared the agriculture exam and 173572 qualified the engineering exam
Here is the list of programmes offered in the state -- Engineering, Biotechnology, BTech in Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering, Food Science and Technology, BSc in Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary Sciences, BPharmacy and Pharma D
AP Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will release the EAPCET results today at Vijaywada. Along with the result, the names of the toppers' will be announced. Once released, candidates can download scorecards at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Qualified candidates will then appear for the counselling.