Manabadi AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result link active at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, 1.73 lakh qualified engineering stream

Manabadi AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) declared the results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today. State Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the results at Vijaywada. Candidates will be able to download scorecard at the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2022 was held from July 4 to July 8, 2022. To check the scorecard, candidates need to click on the website. Click on the result link for AP EAMCET. Log-in using credentials. The result will appear on the screen.

The EAMCET/ EAPCET result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam. AP-based colleges also accept the national entrance exams — NEET and JEE — for medical and engineering admissions, respectively.

Students will be eligible to appear for the counselling session. Candidates need to bring original as well as photocopies of their education qualification documents, admit card and scorecard. The scorecard will be released today and can be downloaded from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in