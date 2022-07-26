scorecardresearch
Manabadi AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result link active at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, 1.73 lakh qualified engineering stream

AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Candidates who appeared for the AP EAMCET 2021 will be able to check their scorecards at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The counselling dates will be released soon.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 26, 2022 1:00:33 pm
AP EAMCET 2022 result, eamcet result 2022, ap eamcet rank cardAP EAMCET 2022 result LIVE Updates: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana will release results today. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Manabadi AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) declared the results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today. State Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the results at Vijaywada. Candidates will be able to download scorecard at the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2022 was held from July 4 to July 8, 2022. To check the scorecard, candidates need to click on the website. Click on the result link for AP EAMCET. Log-in using credentials. The result will appear on the screen.

The EAMCET/ EAPCET result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam. AP-based colleges also accept the national entrance exams — NEET and JEE — for medical and engineering admissions, respectively.

Students will be eligible to appear for the counselling session. Candidates need to bring original as well as photocopies of their education qualification documents, admit card and scorecard. The scorecard will be released today and can be downloaded from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Live Blog

AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check scores at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

13:00 (IST)26 Jul 2022
AP EAMCET Result 2022: Qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for AP EAMCET 2022 is 40 (i.e 25%) out of 160 for OC and BC candidates. There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST candidates.

12:56 (IST)26 Jul 2022
AP EAMCET Result 2022: More than 1.5 lakh students qualify engineering exam

This year, a total of 1,73,572 out of 1,94,752 candidates are qualified in engineering stream and a total of 83,411 out of 87,744 are qualified in the Agriculture Stream.

12:50 (IST)26 Jul 2022
Gender-wise registration stats for APEAPCET 2022 examination.

Female candidates: 1,49,118 female candidates (Engineering 83,833 + Agriculture 64,685 + Both 600)
Male candidates: 1,50,993 male candidates (Engineering 1,21,685 + Agriculture 28,847 + Both 461) 

12:45 (IST)26 Jul 2022
AP EAMCET Result 2022: 3 lakh students registered

This year, a total of 3,00,111 candidates registered for AP EAMCET 2022 exam, out of which 2,05,518 candidates registered for Engineering stream, 93,532 for Agriculture stream, and 1061 opted to take both the Engineering and Agriculture examination. 

12:40 (IST)26 Jul 2022
AP EAMCET Result 2022: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth
Step 5: Result will appear, download, and take a printout for further reference.

12:31 (IST)26 Jul 2022
AP EAMCET Result 2022: Score card download link

Aspirants can check their score by clicking on the 'results' link available on the home page.

12:26 (IST)26 Jul 2022
Documents needed in counselling

Candidates will now be called for counselling. Aspirants should remember that they need to bring original as well as photocopies of their education qualification documents, admit card and scorecard. 

12:13 (IST)26 Jul 2022
Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy tops EAMCET agriculture exam

In the EAPCET 2022 Agriculture exam, Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy has emerged as the topper with 155.07 marks followed by Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja at rank 2 and Aasu Hindu at rank 3. A total of 87744 had appeared in the exam out of which 83411 cleared the agriculture exam 



11:57 (IST)26 Jul 2022
AP EAMCET 2022: Result website down

11:51 (IST)26 Jul 2022
AP EAMCET 2022 result: Boya Haren Sathvik secures rank 1, also topped JEE Main

Boya Haren Sathvik, a student of Narayana PU College, Sahakar Nagar in Bengaluru, has topped the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2022.  He had also secured rank 1 in the JEE Main Session 1 results declared on July 12. Read his exclusive interview here

11:39 (IST)26 Jul 2022
How to check AP EAMCET result 2022 online

The result will only be available at the official website sche.ap.gov.in. Follow these steps to check EAPCET score
Step 1: Visit the official website 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear, download, and take a printout for further reference.

11:37 (IST)26 Jul 2022
AP EAMCET 2022 result declared

AP state education minister has released the AP EAMCET 2022 results. A total of 2,56,953 students have qualified the exam out of which 83411 cleared the agriculture exam and 173572 qualified the engineering exam 

11:32 (IST)26 Jul 2022
AP EAMCET Result 2022: List of courses for admissions

Here is the list of programmes offered in the state -- Engineering, Biotechnology, BTech in Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering, Food Science and Technology, BSc in Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary Sciences, BPharmacy and Pharma D

11:28 (IST)26 Jul 2022
AP EAPCET 2022 result today, counselling schedule to release soon

AP Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will release the EAPCET results today at Vijaywada. Along with the result, the names of the toppers' will be announced. Once released, candidates can download scorecards at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Qualified candidates will then appear for the counselling.

AP EAMCET 2022, AP EAMCET counselling AP EAMCET 2022 LIVE Updates: Candidates can download scorecard at the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. File.

AP EAMCET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: AP EAMCET is a state-level exam, held for admission in BTech, BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), Pharm D or BPharma, BVSc & AH etc courses. The exam is only held once a year, in CBT mode. AP EAMCET is now known by the name Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET).

 

 

 

