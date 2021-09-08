AP EAMCET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: When and where to check score

AP EAMCET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today. AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will announce the EAMCET or EAPCET score and toppers’ name at 10:30 am. The result will be available online at sche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET 2021 was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25, 2021.

To check the scorecard, candidates need to click on the website- sche.ap.gov.in. Click on the result link for AP EAMCET. Log-in using credentials. The result will appear on the screen.

The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam. AP-based colleges also accept the national entrance exams — NEET and JEE — for medical and engineering admissions, respectively.

Students will be eligible to appear for the counselling session. Candidates need to bring original as well as photocopies of their education qualification documents, admit card and scorecard. The scorecard will be released today and can be downloaded from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Last year, Vavilapalli Sainath topped the EAMCET engineering entrance, followed by Kumar Satyam, and Gangula Bhuvan Reddy who secured AIR 2 and 3, respectively. In 2020, a total of 1.33 lakh (1,33,066) candidates had qualified in EAMCET out of 1.56 lakh students who appeared. The pass percentage for the Engineering stream was 84.78 per cent