Thursday, August 18, 2022

AP EAMCET 2022: Before counselling schedule is released, here’s list of documents required

Manabadi AP EAMCET 2022: This year, the AP EAMCET 2022 was held from July 4 to July 8, 2022 and the result for the same was declared in the last week of July. Candidates will be able to check the schedule at the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCet, AP EAMCet COUNSELLINGManabadi AP EAMCET 2022: Candidates are advised to ensure they carry all the required documents such as rank card, identification cards and other documents with them when they appear for counselling. (Representative image. File)

Manabadi AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon upload the counselling schedule of the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET). Candidates can now check the schedule at the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To complete the process, candidates will have to complete registration, document verification, college selection and seat allotment.

AP EAMCET 2022 counselling: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘AP EAPCET 2022’

Step 3: Click on the link for the counselling schedule to check the detailed list.

Step 4:  Click on the ‘Registration form’ link and key in the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 5: Fill in the all the required details and check for any errors.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee, if any. Then, submit the form.

Candidates are advised to download and save the form for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2022 counselling: Documents required

— Government approved identity card such as Aadhar card, driver’s license, PAN card

— AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

— AP EAMCET 2022 rank card

— Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

— Date of birth proof (such as class 10 marksheet)

— Transfer certificate

— EWS certificate (If applicable)

This year, the AP EAMCET 2022 was held from July 4 to July 8, 2022 and the result for the same was declared in the last week of July. In this year’s result, Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy has earned the first rank in the Agriculture stream, and Boya Haren Satvik has topped the Engineering stream.

Additionally, this year, a total of 1,73,572 out of 1,94,752 candidates are qualified in engineering stream and a total of 83,411 out of 87,744 are qualified in the Agriculture Stream. Over three lakh students had registered for the exam, out of which there were 1,49,118 female candidates (Engineering 83,833 + Agriculture 64,685 + Both 600) and 1,50,993 male candidates (Engineering 1,21,685 + Agriculture 28,847 + Both 461).

The qualifying marks for AP EAMCET 2022 is 40 (i.e 25 per cent) out of 160 for OC and BC candidates. There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST candidates.

