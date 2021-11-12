AP EAMCET 2021: Seat allotment phase 1 result to be announced today

AP EAMCET seat allotment result: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will announce the first round seat allotment result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or AP EAMCET today i.e November 12. Candidates can check the result on the official website of AP EAMCET at sche.aptonline.in.

Earlier, the seat allotment result was scheduled to release on November 10 which has been deferred. As per the previous schedule, the self-reporting and reporting at college were to be done from November 10 to November 15, 2021. The council will soon release the new schedule soon.

Read | ICSI reopens enrollment window for CS December 2021

AP EAMCET allotment result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: In the new page appeared, enter login credentials

Step 3: AP EAMCET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the allotment letter, take a printout for further reference.

A total of 1,66,460 students had appeared for the EAMCET 2021 engineering entrance examination, out of which a total of 1,34,205 have qualified the exam. AP EAPCET seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.