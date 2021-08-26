AP EAMCET/ EAPCET 2021 answer key released, know how to raise objections

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today released the answer key for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. They will not have to log in to download the answer key. The AP EAMCET 2021 was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25, 2021.

AS EAMCET 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Answer key will appear on screen, download for future reference and match answers.

AP EAMCET is a state-level exam, held for admission in BTech, BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), Pharm D or BPharma, BVSc & AH etc courses. The exam is only held once a year, in CBT mode. AP EAMCET is now known by the name Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET).

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam. AP-based colleges also accept the national entrance exams — NEET and JEE — for medical and engineering admissions, respectively.