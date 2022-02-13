Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter exam 2022 schedule released

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and intermediate exam schedule for the upcoming board exams 2022. According to the datesheet, intermediate exams will begin from April 8, 2022, while SSC Exams would commence from May 2, 2022. The complete notification has been released on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The exam timings for all classes are different. While the board exams would be held in April-May, the inter exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon on all days and SSC exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams will be conducted from May 2 till May 13. The first paper will be of ‘First language paper1’.

How to download the AP SSC, Inter datesheet

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh (www.bse.ap.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the home page of the AP Board, search for an appropriate link.

Candidates now need to find the SSC Public Examination 2022 Time Table link and click on it.

Step 4: Automatically, the AP SSC Exam Time Table will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Candidates must save and print it for future needs.

The AP first-year intermediate exam will begin on April 8 and will continue until April 27. Intermediate second-year exam for class 12 students will be held from April 9, 2022, till April 28, 2022. While the education examination is set to take place on March 9, 2022, practical examinations for second-year students will be held from March 11 to March 31, 2022. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more updates and fresh information.