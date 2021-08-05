Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th result 2021: Date and time released

BSE Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will be declaring the SSC or class 10 result tomorrow i.e August 6 at 5 pm, as per reports. Registered candidates can check their subject-wise marks at the official website of the board — bse.ap.gov.in. Over 5.38 lakh students will receive their results tomorrow.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced the cancellation of the year-end examination for Class 10 on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness. Supreme Court asked for the assurance of ‘no fatality’ before it allows the state to conduct the examination as AP was ready to conduct the exams for both classes 10 and 12 even in the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister of the state, A Suresh told that they decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the process.

Last year, the AP SSC exam result was declared in August 2020. Over 6.39 lakh students appeared for the exams that year. All the students were promoted as the exams got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students were evaluated on the basis of marks in the semester and internal assessment.

In 2020, as many as 6,32,898 students registered for the SSC exam of which 94.88 per cent passed. The girls performed better by scoring 95.09 per cent of pass percentage while boys stood at 94.68 per cent. As many as 46.47 per cent schools had 100 per cent results. Among districts, East Godavari performed better by scoring a pass percentage of 98.19 per cent.