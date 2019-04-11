Andhra Pradesh BIE Intermediate results 2019 date: When and where to check

AP BIE Intermediate results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the results of 1st and, 2nd year examinations on Friday, April 12. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- bieap.gov.in.

The inter results will be declared by the secretary, BIEAP, B Uday Lakshmi on April 12 at 11 am. “Hon’ble Secretary, BIE, AP Smt. B. Udaya Lakshmi, IAS Will release Results of Intermediate 1st & 2nd year on 12.4.19 at 11 am in conference hall, Room no 209, Block 3, AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.” The Andhra board will release the results on its official websites at bieap.gov.in,” mentioned the board release.

AP BIE Intermediate results 2019: When and where to check

The candidates can check the results by visiting the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.

Last year, the AP 2nd year result was declared on April 15, while the 1st year result announced on April 16, 2019. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations.

About Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh

Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examinations is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after the educational condition of Andhra Pradesh.