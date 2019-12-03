Andhra Pradesh BIEAP 1st, 2nd year 2020 Intermediate exam datesheet released, check now

BIEAP timetable 2020: The first year exam will begin from March 4 (Representational image) The first year exam will begin from March 4 (Representational image)

BIEAP timetable 2020: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the Intermediate exam time table for the academic year 2020. The time table has been released for the first year and second year examination. The date sheet is available on the official website – bie.ap.gov.in.

According to the official website, the first year examination will be conducted from March 4 and second year examination will be conducted from March 5, 2020. The practical examination will be conducted from February 1 to February 20, 2020.

The first year exams will conclude on March 21, 2020 and the second year exam will end on March 23, 2020. Ethics and Human Values paper will be held on January 28, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm. Environmental Education exam will be conducted on January 30, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm.

AP 2020 Intermediate exam datesheet: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘IPE March 2020 time table’

Step 3: A PDF containing the time table will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the examination date and keep the time table for future reference.

For the last academic session, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh had declared the results on April 12, 2019. In the second year, a total of 72 per cent students passed with girls scoring 75 per cent and boys at 68 per cent. In the first year, 60 per cent passed in the intermediate first year exams with 64 per cent girls and boys at 56 per cent.

