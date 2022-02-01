WB govt announces students internship programme 2022 for graduates

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee has announced the ‘Students Internship Programme 2022’, wherein 6,000 students will get the opportunity to work for the West Bengal government, every year at a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000 each. Applications will be accepted in an online mode and a selection board headed by the Chief Secretary will make the selections.

She announced that residents of West Bengal who complete graduation, including those from polytechnics and ITIs, with 60 per cent marks will be eligible to apply for the programme. Candidates below forty years will be eligible to apply. Selected students will be deputed to different state government offices or district-level offices on the basis of their location. A certificate will be given after the completion of the internship.

The state government will rope in 6,000 interns, acquaint them with the government schemes and teach them how to implement those. They will get a remuneration of Rs 5,000 per month.

Those students who miss the chance in a particular year, their names will be retained and will be kept for selection the next year. This programme will be conducted in coordination with the Education Department