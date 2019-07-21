Malabika Sarkar is Ashoka University’s new V-C

Professor Malabika Sarkar has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of Ashoka University. She succeeds Pratap Bhanu Mehta who has stepped down to focus on his academic ambitions. Mehta, however, will continue to teach at the university.

Advertising

Sarkar is a former vice-chancellor of Presidency University, Kolkata, and a professor of English literature. She has also held the post of a professor of English at Jadavpur University, Kolkata and head of the department of English, a member of the Jadavpur University Council and member of various academic bodies of the University. She was also a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) panel of experts in English and foreign languages and a panel member of NAAC. Before her appointment as vice-chancellor of Ashoka University, she held principal advisor (academic) was former dean of faculty.

READ | Pratap Bhanu Mehta steps down as Ashoka Univ V-C to ‘return to academic life’

The new Vice-Chancellor Malabika Sarkar said, “Ashoka University is today recognized and respected for its focus on academic excellence, global outlook, innovations in education and being a confluence of many streams of thought. I am privileged to have been a part of the journey. I look forward to working with the faculty and students to build a world-class university.”