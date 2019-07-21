Malabika Sarkar is Ashoka University’s new V-C

Toggle Menu
Professor Malabika Sarkar has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of Ashoka University. She succeeds Pratap Bhanu Mehta who has stepped down to focus on his academic ambitions. Mehta, however, will continue to teach at the university.

Sarkar is a former vice-chancellor of Presidency University, Kolkata, and a professor of English literature. She has also held the post of a professor of English at Jadavpur University, Kolkata and head of the department of English, a member of the Jadavpur University Council and member of various academic bodies of the University. She was also a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) panel of experts in English and foreign languages and a panel member of NAAC. Before her appointment as vice-chancellor of Ashoka University, she held principal advisor (academic) was former dean of faculty.

The new Vice-Chancellor Malabika Sarkar said, “Ashoka University is today recognized and respected for its focus on academic excellence, global outlook, innovations in education and being a confluence of many streams of thought. I am privileged to have been a part of the journey. I look forward to working with the faculty and students to build a world-class university.”

