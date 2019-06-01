Toggle Menu
Make students aware of Indian Constitution: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said the preamble of the Constitution should be printed at the beginning of school textbooks so that the feeling of responsibility towards the Constitution could be developed in students.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference, in Jaipur, Monday, May 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday laid emphasis on making students aware of the Constitution of India from school days.

He said the preamble of the Constitution should be printed at the beginning of school textbooks so that the feeling of responsibility towards the Constitution could be developed in students.

Sharing his views at a ‘yuva chintan shivir’, organised by the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) in Bhilwara, Gehlot said every section of society had the freedom of expression.

C P Joshi, speaker of the state assembly, said the parliamentary democracy should be the focus of such programmes, which help strengthen the democracy.

Social activists, including MKSS founder Aruna Roy, were present on the occasion.

