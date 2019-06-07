Toggle Menu
Make Sanskrit India’s official language: NCST chairmanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/make-sanskrit-indias-official-language-ncst-chairman-nand-kumar-sai-5769325/

Make Sanskrit India’s official language: NCST chairman

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Chairman Nand Kumar Sai said India would have done better had Sanskrit been made its official language.

hindi, hindi language, hindi language row, hindi language controversy, draft national education policy, national educational policy, ncst, national commission for scheduled tribes, nand kumar sai, english, english language, sanskrit, india, official language india, kannada, malayam, telugu, tamil, education news, indian express news
National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Chairman Nand Kumar Sai said that southern states would not object to Sanskrit, unlike Hindi. (Source: File Photo)

Amid a controversy over Hindi being part of a three-language formula, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Chairman Nand Kumar Sai Thursday demanded that the government make Sanskrit the official language, as many Indian languages originate from it. He also said that southern states would not object to Sanskrit, unlike Hindi.

“It’s good that you want to learn English. But you should also learn and respect your own language which is Sanskrit.Sanskrit is a complete language, while English lacks logic,” he said.

Sai said India would have done better had Sanskrit been made its official language. “Sanskrit is close to Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malyalam and even Hindi. Therefore, it should be made compulsory for everyone. Also, people in other regions won’t oppose it,” he claimed.

The three-language formula under the draft National Education Policy (NEP), which has since been modified, had recommended Hindi teaching in all government schools.

Advertising

After facing an intense backlash from Tamil Nadu and protests in several other states, the Centre dropped the contentious provision of compulsory teaching of Hindi in the revised draft education policy.

Sai also said he doesn’t support the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Bill which proposes to give citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. “Already a lot of migrants have entered the Northeast. The Bill will jeopardize the interests of our own people,” he said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Learn Marathi voluntarily, Devendra Fadnavis tells students
2 BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019: When and where to check via websites
3 Gujarat University admissions 2019: Undergraduate, Postgraduate provisional merit list released, check here