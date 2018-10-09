Make NSS, scouts and guides mandatory for students to get degrees: Vice President to educational institutions

Addressing the event, Naidu asked students to draw inspiration from the visionary leader and the committed nationalist. (Image source: witter.com/VPSecretariat) Addressing the event, Naidu asked students to draw inspiration from the visionary leader and the committed nationalist. (Image source: witter.com/VPSecretariat)

The educational institutions in India should make mandatory for students to undertake social service or service in armed forces, or voluntary organisations like NSS, Scouts and Guides to get with their degrees, said Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. “Participating in social service or enrolling in such services would help them inculcate the feeling of oneness, nationalism, social consciousness,” Naidu said. The Vice President was in Karnataka on Tuesday to attend a valedictory celebration of Deenadayalu Naidu’s birth centenary.

Addressing the event, he asked students to draw inspiration from the visionary leader and the committed nationalist. He has also suggested the educational institutions to incorporate moral science classes in schools.

The scout and guide movement symbolizes initiative and leadership. The youth of the movement should not rest untill they have solved the pressing problems that India faces. — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 9, 2018

Expressing displeasure over the depleting values in public life, the Vice President stressed the need to elect responsible public representatives with calibre, capacity and conduct. He said that the country needs committed leaders with a clean record to fight social evils like poverty, illiteracy, violence and others. They must be responsive to the needs and sufferings of the people and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the poorest of the poor, he added.

Highlighting the ill effects of climate change, the Vice President called for a constructive action plan to preserve and protect the nature. Governments, public representatives and the young people of the scout and guide movement should work towards empowering rural communities to conserve water, he added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd