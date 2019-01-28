Make induction, internship mandatory for engineering students: AICTE chairperson

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe has underscored the importance of industry-institute interaction. Sahasrabudhe, who was addressing a workshop at a private engineering institute here on Sunday, said the council encouraged more industry-institute interaction and innovation in entrepreneurship.

The AICTE chief also recommended mandatory internships and mandatory induction programmes in industries for engineering students. As part of the effort to support technical education in the country, the council affected major changes and modifications in the AICTE-approval process handbook 2019, he said.

The handbook was for inviting applications for approval from all the existing and new technical institutions for conducting technical programme, including management courses for the academic session 2019-20.

Regional Officer and Assistant Director, Eastern Regional Office, AICTE Dr A V Salunkhe was present at the workshop.