Make education relevant to social needs, says UGC chief in MSU

(From left) MSU Chancellor Rajmata Shubhangini Raje Gaekwad, UGC Chairman Dhirendra Pal Singh and MSU Vice-Chancellor Parimal Vyas at the 68th convocation ceremony of MSU, in Vadodara on Wednesday. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Dhirendra Pal Singh, who was the chief guest at the 68th annual convocation of Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Vadodara, on Wednesday, emphasised on making education “relevant to social and national needs,” for which the UGC has brought out a quality mandate.

In his address, Singh mentioned the initiatives taken by the UGC in this direction. “There have been reports about unemployability of graduates coming out of our higher educational institutions. Some of the lacunae pointed out by industry are soft skills, such as effective communication, team work, discipline, professional and ethical practices. Keeping this in mind, the UGC has come out with a quality mandate under which a number of initiatives have been taken” he said.

Singh enlisted the initiatives which include Deeksharambh, an induction programme for students; a learning outcome-based curriculum framework; Jeevan Kaushal, the development of life skills and a social and industry connect for every institution — which needs the institution to adopt at least five villages for exchange of knowledge, for the overall social and economic betterment of the village communities.

He also mentioned that the UGC has introduced evaluation reforms, a faculty induction programme for all new teachers and an Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) for existing teachers. Other initiatives include STRIDE (Scheme for Transdisciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy) to promote socially relevant, locally need-based, nationally important and globally significant researches; Paramarsh or the mentoring of non-accredited institutions, so that every institution can get accreditation by 2022; SATAT, guidelines for eco-friendly and sustainable campus development in higher educational institutions; Mulya Pravah, guidelines for the inculcation of human values and professional ethics in higher educational institutions and CARE (Consortium for Educational Research and Ethics).

Governance in Higher Education: A handbook for Vice-Chancellors and promoting the use of ICT-based learning tools for effective teaching-learning process, is also on the list of the UGC reforms.

At MSU, 12,040 graduates received their degrees of which 94 received Ph.D degrees and 167 were medal winners. A total of 165 students received 280 gold medals of which 107 are girls. While pointing out that around 60% and 63% recipients of various degrees and gold medals respectively, were females, Singh said, “It seems that the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana of the Government of India is fully blossoming in Gujarat. It is a sign of our society constantly being progressive”

Addressing the graduates, he said, “Gujarat is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Thus, you have inherited a great legacy which bestows upon you a great responsibility to contribute to the nation building…be mindful of your duties to the nation…”

