scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Make CUET PG mandatory for admission: UGC chief to central universities

Delhi University has already announced that it will be adopting CUET UG and PG for admissions to all courses, across all categories.

CUET, DUET, UGC, UGC Chief, UGC Chief M jagadesh kumar, M jagadesh kumar, Central universities, admission in central universitiesCUET PG exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023 for academic year 2023-24. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ file)
Listen to this article
Make CUET PG mandatory for admission: UGC chief to central universities
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, is urging all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from the next academic session. Till now, varsities around the country had the option of adopting CUET for its postgraduate courses.

Also read |How CUET changed college admission process in 2022

“As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating Universities. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG/PG,” Kumar said.

According to the official schedule, CUET PG exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023 for academic year 2023-24. The results for the same will be declared in the first week of July, Kumar had informed earlier. Last year, CUET PG exams were conducted from September 1 to 12, and the result was declared on September 26.

Also read |Jamia Millia Islamia to take decision regarding CUET in January

Kumar, said that if all central universities join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India’s best universities. “I urge all CUs to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

From next academic year, Delhi University will be adopting CUET UG and PG for admissions to all courses, across all categories. The varsity had announced its decision after the meeting of its executive council on December 8. Now, CUET PG score will be used to assess students for admissions, instead of DUET.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 19:05 IST
Next Story

Haryana tops CMIE chart again, unemployment in December touches 37.4%

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close