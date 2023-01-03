Make CUET PG mandatory for admission: UGC chief to central universities

The UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, is urging all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from the next academic session. Till now, varsities around the country had the option of adopting CUET for its postgraduate courses.

“As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating Universities. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG/PG,” Kumar said.

According to the official schedule, CUET PG exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023 for academic year 2023-24. The results for the same will be declared in the first week of July, Kumar had informed earlier. Last year, CUET PG exams were conducted from September 1 to 12, and the result was declared on September 26.

Kumar, said that if all central universities join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India’s best universities. “I urge all CUs to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes,” he said.

From next academic year, Delhi University will be adopting CUET UG and PG for admissions to all courses, across all categories. The varsity had announced its decision after the meeting of its executive council on December 8. Now, CUET PG score will be used to assess students for admissions, instead of DUET.