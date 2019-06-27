Maitreyi College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Maitreyi College (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges
Maitreyi College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95
93
89
89
89
93
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
91
89
86
86
86
89
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
93
89
89
87
93
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96
94
90
90
90
94
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
91
89
86
86
86
89
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88
85
82
82
82
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
91
89
86
86
86
89
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
91
89
86
86
86
89
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
93
92
92
92
93
B.A (Hons) English
96
92
92
92
92
92
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94
90
88
88
88
90
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
52
52
52
50
52
B.A (Hons) History
93
89
87
87
87
89
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
81
77
77
77
81
B.A Programme
89
85
83
83
81
85
B.A (Hons) Sociology
94
90
88
88
86
90
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
89.5
87.5
83
83
79.5
87.5
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
93.66
92
85
85
83.66
92
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93.5
91
85
85
83.5
91
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
85
83
83
81
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88
86
83
83
78
86
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
86
83
83
78
86
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
82
80
80
77.33
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94
92
86
86
84
92
B.A (Hons) History
90
86
84
84
80
86
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
53
50
50
50
48
48
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
79
75
75
70
79
B.A (Hons) English
94
89
88
88
84
89
B.A (Hons) Sociology
91
85
84
84
81
85
B.A Programme
88
83
80
80
78
83
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.25
91.5
88
88
85.25
91.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
88
86
86
83
88
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
86
81
80.33
79
86
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
83
82
83
91
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
82
82
80
84
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
87
82
77
77
77
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
85.33
80
79
77
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
91
84.5
83
82.5
90
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
87
85
80
79
77
77
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
90.66
80
80
82
90.66
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
90
85
85
82
90
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
84
82
83
79
84
B.A (Hons) English
92.5
86
85
87.5
82.5
86
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
52
49
49
49
47
47
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77.5
76.5
73.5
73.5
67.5
76.5
B.A Programme
Closed
81
79
77
75
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92.5
86.5
83.5
83.5
82.5
86.5
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
83
81.5
83
80
83
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
88
85.5
82
84
88
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
88.66
85
80
79
78
85
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
93
89.66
78
78
81
89.66
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
80
79
82
90
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
91
82
80
81.5
89
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
79
83
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
87
Closed
75
74
76
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
84
78
77
76
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86
83
77
76
76
76
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
81
Closed
78
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91.5
85
81.5
81.5
81.5
85
B.A (Hons) Sociology
89.5
81
79
82
79
81
B.A Programme
87.75
77
76.5
76
70
77
B.Com (Hons)
94.75
86.5
83.5
80
80
86
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
82
86
82
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
75
72
72
66
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
94.75
88
84
82
82
88
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
52
48.5
48.5
48.5
47.5
47.5
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
88.66
84
79
77
77
78.66
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94
92
77
76
80
84
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
93
89.66
77
76
78
83
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
78.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
82.33
74
73
74
78
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
85
81
73
70
70
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86
81.33
74
73
74
76
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93.5
91
81
78
80
83.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
85
75.5
74.5
75
82.75
B.A (Hons) English
91.75
84.5
82
85
80
81.75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
79
Closed
77
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74
72
70
70
64
64
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
94.75
85
81
75
75
84.75
B.A Programme
87.75
74
72
72
65
77
B.A (Hons) Sociology
87.5
79
76
82
77
77.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
84
79.5
81.5
81
81
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
75
84
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
79
Closed
68
67
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
72
71
71
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
81
72
71
71
76
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
Closed
79.66
76
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
74
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
76
74
73
83
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
87.66
Closed
Closed
75
74
77.66
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
77
Closed
75
78
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
81
82
79
81.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
83
78
81
77
81
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
78
75
Closed
74
77.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.A Programme
86
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
77
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
83.5
72
70
70
82
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70
69.5
68
63.5
64
B.Com (Hons)
93.75
84.5
77
65
72
83.75
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
73
77
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
91
Closed
74
73
Closed
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
78
Closed
66
65
74
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
90.66
Closed
81
79
75
77
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
74
83
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
71
70
70
77
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86
80
70
70
70
75
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92.6
Closed
70
68
72
82
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
83
71
69
69
81
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90.5
82
77.5
Closed
76
80
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.A Programme
85
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
75
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
76
73
81
72
76.5
B.A (Hons) English
91
83.5
Closed
Closed
78
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68
Closed
66
62.5
63
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
75
Closed
73
78
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
84.5
76.5
64.5
71
83
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
86.66
Closed
73
69
68
70
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
90.5
Closed
70
69
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
68
78
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
68
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
76
65
64
66
71
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
68
67
66
71
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92
Closed
Closed
61
63
73
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
90
Closed
78
76
72
73
B.A (Hons) English
90
80
80
79
70
73
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
63
Closed
61
58
60
B.A (Hons) History
89.5
Closed
73
Closed
68
70
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
80
68
66
65
75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
82
74
61
65
75
B.Com
90.25
Closed
70.5
66
55
74
B.A Programme
84.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
46
67
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
79
Closed
78
70
75
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
70
71
78.5
67
72
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
NA
82
70
68
68
80
B.A (Hons) English
NA
81.5
Closed
81
75
78
B.A (Hons) History
NA
Closed
75
Closed
71
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
NA
81
77.5
80
76
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
67
Closed
65
62
63
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
NA
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
NA
84
76
64
70.5
82.5
B.A Programme
NA
73
Closed
Closed
50
72
B.A (Hons) Sociology
NA
73
72
80
70
75
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
81
69
67
67
78
B.A (Hons) English
90.5
81
80.5
80
73
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
65
Closed
63
61
62
B.A (Hons) History
89.75
Closed
74
Closed
70
75
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
71
71.5
79
69
74
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
70
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
83
75
63
68
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
80
Closed
79
75
78
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.