Maitreyi College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Maitreyi College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Maitreyi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95 93 89 89 89 93 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 91 89 86 86 86 89 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 93 89 89 87 93 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 94 90 90 90 94 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 91 89 86 86 86 89 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 88 85 82 82 82 85 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 91 89 86 86 86 89 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 91 89 86 86 86 89 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 93 92 92 92 93 B.A (Hons) English 96 92 92 92 92 92 B.A (Hons) Political Science 94 90 88 88 88 90 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 52 52 52 50 52 B.Com (Hons) 96 94 93 93 93 94 B.A (Hons) History 93 89 87 87 87 89 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 81 77 77 77 81 B.Com 95 91 90 88 90 93 B.A Programme 89 85 83 83 81 85 B.A (Hons) Sociology 94 90 88 88 86 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Maitreyi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 89.5 87.5 83 83 79.5 87.5 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 93.66 92 85 85 83.66 92 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93.5 91 85 85 83.5 91 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 85 83 83 81 85 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88 86 83 83 78 86 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 86 83 83 78 86 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 82 80 80 77.33 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94 92 86 86 84 92 B.A (Hons) History 90 86 84 84 80 86 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 53 50 50 50 48 48 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 79 75 75 70 79 B.A (Hons) English 94 89 88 88 84 89 B.A (Hons) Sociology 91 85 84 84 81 85 B.A Programme 88 83 80 80 78 83 B.Com (Hons) 95 90 87 84 85 90 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.25 91.5 88 88 85.25 91.5 B.Com 93 88 86 83 83 88 B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 88 86 86 83 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Maitreyi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 86 81 80.33 79 86 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 83 82 83 91 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed 82 82 80 84 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 87 82 77 77 77 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 85.33 80 79 77 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 91 84.5 83 82.5 90 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 87 85 80 79 77 77 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 90.66 80 80 82 90.66 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 90 85 85 82 90 B.A (Hons) History Closed 84 82 83 79 84 B.A (Hons) English 92.5 86 85 87.5 82.5 86 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 52 49 49 49 47 47 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77.5 76.5 73.5 73.5 67.5 76.5 B.A Programme Closed 81 79 77 75 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92.5 86.5 83.5 83.5 82.5 86.5 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 83 81.5 83 80 83 B.Com (Hons) Closed 88 85.5 82 84 88 B.Com Closed 87 84 81 82 87 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Maitreyi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 88.66 85 80 79 78 85 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 93 89.66 78 78 81 89.66 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 80 79 82 90 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 91 82 80 81.5 89 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed Closed 80 79 83 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 87 Closed 75 74 76 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 84 78 77 76 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86 83 77 76 76 76 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 81 Closed 78 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91.5 85 81.5 81.5 81.5 85 B.A (Hons) Sociology 89.5 81 79 82 79 81 B.A Programme 87.75 77 76.5 76 70 77 B.Com 92.75 85 81 79 78 85 B.Com (Hons) 94.75 86.5 83.5 80 80 86 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 82 86 82 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 75 72 72 66 75 B.A (Hons) Economics 94.75 88 84 82 82 88 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 52 48.5 48.5 48.5 47.5 47.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Maitreyi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 88.66 84 79 77 77 78.66 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94 92 77 76 80 84 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 93 89.66 77 76 78 83 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed Closed Closed 77 78.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 82.33 74 73 74 78 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 85 81 73 70 70 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86 81.33 74 73 74 76 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93.5 91 81 78 80 83.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 85 75.5 74.5 75 82.75 B.A (Hons) English 91.75 84.5 82 85 80 81.75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 79 Closed 77 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74 72 70 70 64 64 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) 94.75 85 81 75 75 84.75 B.A Programme 87.75 74 72 72 65 77 B.Com 92 84 78 76 70 82 B.A (Hons) Sociology 87.5 79 76 82 77 77.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 84 79.5 81.5 81 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Maitreyi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 75 75 84 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 79 Closed 68 67 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 72 71 71 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 81 72 71 71 76 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed Closed 79.66 76 78 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 75 74 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 76 74 73 83 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 87.66 Closed Closed 75 74 77.66 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 77 Closed 75 78 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 81 82 79 81.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 83 78 81 77 81 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 78 75 Closed 74 77.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.A Programme 86 Closed Closed Closed 63 77 B.Com 91 Closed 75 72 65 81 B.A (Hons) Economics 94 83.5 72 70 70 82 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70 69.5 68 63.5 64 B.Com (Hons) 93.75 84.5 77 65 72 83.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Maitreyi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed 74 73 77 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 91 Closed 74 73 Closed B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 78 Closed 66 65 74 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 90.66 Closed 81 79 75 77 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 74 74 83 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 71 70 70 77 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86 80 70 70 70 75 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92.6 Closed 70 68 72 82 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 83 71 69 69 81 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90.5 82 77.5 Closed 76 80 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.A Programme 85 Closed Closed Closed 55 75 B.Com 90.75 82 73 70 64 80 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 76 73 81 72 76.5 B.A (Hons) English 91 83.5 Closed Closed 78 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68 Closed 66 62.5 63 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 75 Closed 73 78 B.Com (Hons) Closed 84.5 76.5 64.5 71 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Maitreyi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 86.66 Closed 73 69 68 70 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 90.5 Closed 70 69 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 71 68 78 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed Closed 60 60 68 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 76 65 64 66 71 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 68 67 66 71 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92 Closed Closed 61 63 73 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 90 Closed 78 76 72 73 B.A (Hons) English 90 80 80 79 70 73 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 63 Closed 61 58 60 B.A (Hons) History 89.5 Closed 73 Closed 68 70 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 80 68 66 65 75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 82 74 61 65 75 B.Com 90.25 Closed 70.5 66 55 74 B.A Programme 84.5 Closed Closed Closed 46 67 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 79 Closed 78 70 75 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 70 71 78.5 67 72 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Maitreyi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics NA 82 70 68 68 80 B.A (Hons) English NA 81.5 Closed 81 75 78 B.A (Hons) History NA Closed 75 Closed 71 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science NA 81 77.5 80 76 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA 67 Closed 65 62 63 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit NA 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) NA 84 76 64 70.5 82.5 B.A Programme NA 73 Closed Closed 50 72 B.Com NA 81 72 69 63 79 B.A (Hons) Sociology NA 73 72 80 70 75 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Maitreyi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 81 69 67 67 78 B.A (Hons) English 90.5 81 80.5 80 73 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 65 Closed 63 61 62 B.A (Hons) History 89.75 Closed 74 Closed 70 75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 71 71.5 79 69 74 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 48 70 B.Com (Hons) Closed 83 75 63 68 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 80 Closed 79 75 78 B.Com 90.5 80.5 71.5 68 60 71 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.