Mahrashtra: HSC exams to start today, over 14 lakh to take test

The Class XII examination for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will begin on Thursday across nine divisional centres of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. The examination will conclude on March 20. Of the 14,91,306 students who have registered for the examination, 8,42,919 are boys and 6,48,151 are girls from 1,771 junior colleges.

A total of 2,957 examination centres have been set up across the state where 5,69,476 students from science stream, 4,82,372 from humanities, 3,81,446 from commerce and 58,012 from vocational studies will take the test. For the first time, applications for the examination were accepted online through Saral portal this year. Question paper pattern has been revised this year. In another first, the board will also use ‘divyang’ stickers on answersheets of students with special needs to help speed up evaluation.

In order to help students cope with exam stress and last-minute queries, the Mumbai divisional board had released a list of helpline numbers where counsellors have been deputed to attend to students’ queries from 9am to 7pm everyday.