Mahrashtra CET revised schedule released, hall ticket soon

Maharashtra CET exam now from October 3 (File)

The government of Maharashtra revised the schedule for Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted under the Technical Education department for admission to MArch, MCA, MHMCT, BHMCT courses. The MAH-MArch CET and MHMCT entrance exams will be held on October 3 while the MAH MCA and BHMCT entrance tests will be conducted on October 10.

The exams have been postponed several times due to the pandemic. The CET will be held amid social distancing norms and directions regarding the same will be mentioned in the hall ticket. The hall ticket link will be soon activated at the website soon, as per the official notice.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

Those who clear the CET will be eligible for admission to the respective course. The admission will be granted after counselling sessions. Candidates can opt for courses and college of choice during counseling. Seats will be allotted based on choice and merit.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hall ticket and valid photo id card to the exam hall with them. In case of the name change, candidates will have to carry the required documents along with them for verification.

Meanwhile, for those who are already enrolled in the Maharashtra-based colleges, final year exams are being held. Mumbai University (MU) students will be limited to one hour and will be for 50 marks. Only the part of the syllabus taught until March 13 will be considered for the exams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd