UP BEd counselling 2022: Rohilkhand University begins registration process

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly has today launched the counselling for Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination 2022-24. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website– mjpru.ac.in. The counselling process will conclude on November 25.

The phase 1 of counselling process for state ranks 1 to 75,000 will be conducted from September 30 to October 13. Candidates can register from September 30 to October 7 and fill their choices from September 30 to October 8. They will be allotted a seat on October 9. They can confirm the seat and pay the fees from October 10 to 13.

The phase 2 of counselling process for state ranks 75,001 to 2,00,000 plus left over from the previous phase will begin on October 9 and end on October 19. The registration will take place from October 9 to 13. The choice filling process will begin from October 10 and end on October 14. The seats will be allotted on October 15. The candidates can confirm their seats and pay the fees from October 16 to 19.

The counselling process for phase 3 for state ranks 2,00,001 to 3,50,000 will commence on October 15 and conclude on October 25. The registration will be done from October 15 to 19, while choice filling will take place from October 16 to 20. The seats will be allotted on October 21. The candidates will be able to confirm their seat and make the payment from October 22 to 25.

The counselling process for phase 4 for state ranks 3,50,000 onwards till the end will begin from October 21 and end on October 31. The registration process will commence on October 21 and conclude on October 26. The process of choice filling will begin on October 22 and end on October 27. The seats will be allotted to the candidates on October 28 and seat confirmation and payment will take place from October 29 to 31.

The data reconciliation for pool candidates will take place from November 1 to 6. The registration for candidates will be conducted from November 7 to 10 and choice filling from November 7 to 11. The seats will be allotted on November 12. The allotment letters will be available for download from November 13 to 15.

The data reconciliation for direct candidates will begin from November 16 and end on November 20. The direct admission by colleges will be done from November 21 to 25.