Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University bag Chancellor’s awards

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam has bagged the ‘Fourth Chancellor’s Award’ for 2017-18, while the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Wayanad has bagged it for the year for the best Emerging young university. This is the second time that both universities have been selected for the respective awards.

A Raj Bhavan release said that the Governor, Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam, has accepted the recommendation of the Selection Committee constituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council to confer the fourth Chancellor’s Award (2017-18) on Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam. The prestigious award carries a cash prize of Rs five crore, the release said.

The Governor has also accepted the committee’s recommendation to confer the award for the Best Emerging Young University (2017-18) on the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Wayanad, it said. This award, announced in 2016, carries a prize money of Rs one crore.

Mahatma Gandhi University had won the Chancellor’s Award for 2015-16 and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University had received the award for the best Emerging Young varsity for 2016- 17. Prof Rajan Gurukkal P M, Vice Chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council submitted the recommendation to the Chancellor Saturday.

The nine member selection committee, constituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council,was chaired by Prof. C N R Rao, National Research Professor and Honorary President, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bangalore.