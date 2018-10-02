Maharshi Dayanand University is cleanest govt university: HRD Ministry

Nisha Bhargava, Principal of MCM DAV College for Women receiving an award of the first rank in the National Swachh Campus Ranking 2018 of college (Residential) category from Prakash Javdekar, Union minister of Human resource development in New Delhi on Monday, October 1. (Express photo) Nisha Bhargava, Principal of MCM DAV College for Women receiving an award of the first rank in the National Swachh Campus Ranking 2018 of college (Residential) category from Prakash Javdekar, Union minister of Human resource development in New Delhi on Monday, October 1. (Express photo)

Haryana’s Maharshi Dayanand University has been recognised as the cleanest government varsity by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Monday, followed by Guru Nanak Dev University in Punjab’s Amritsar.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the “Swachh Campus rankings” under different categories where the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi has been ranked third among the government institutions followed by Algappa University in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi and Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

“Cleanliness must be a habit among students and it can be developed only in educational institutions. Therefore the ministry is promoting and awarding universities for their efforts to promote cleanliness on campuses,” Javadekar said.

“We should educate our children and society about solid waste management, electric waste management and water harvesting techniques to make our country eco-friendly and more clean,” he said.

Among the residential campuses of private universities, Pune’s Symbiosis International University has been ranked at the top followed by O P Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research in Karnataka’s Belagavi and Manipal University in Jaipur.

Raipur’s ITM University has been ranked at the top among non-residential campuses of private universities. The Northcap University in Gurugram and Dr C V Raman University in Bilaspur have been ranked second and third respectively in the category.

In the technical institutions’ category, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore bagged the top rank, followed by IIT Guwahati, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University in Bhubhaneshwar and the Indian Institute of Information Technology in New Delhi.

The Swachhata Rankings exercise has been initiated by the Department of Higher Education to encourage healthy competition among higher educational institutions for keeping and maintaining hygienic campuses.

This year’s rankings have received more than double the response from educational institutions compared to last year. More than 6000 institutions have participated.

For the 6029 institutions that applied, some of the highlights are:

(i) 2430 institutions have solar power in their campus and 940 more are under progress. This is nearly 56 per cent solar coverage

(ii) 3577 institutions have rainwater harvesting facility – this is nearly 60 per cent coverage

(iii) 5607 institutions out of 6000 have 24 hours running water. This is a 93 per cent coverage

(iv) 3915 campuses have more than 30 per cent green cover and this is 65 per cent of the institutions. Some leading institutions have also upto 60 per cent green cover.

(v) 2557 institutions have full composting facility in their campuses and this is 42 per cent of them.

