Maharashtra SSC Class 10th board exam result 2022: Date and time announced

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the results for the class 10 or SSC board examination on June 17 at 1 pm. The students who appeared in the board exams can check their scores at the official website — mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and msbshse.co.in.

The SSC or class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts – the first shift was held between 10:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second was held from 3 pm and continued till 5:15 pm.

This year the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination was successfully conducted by MSBSHSE. All the precautions and guidelines were followed by the schools and teachers.

Last year the board has recorded 99.95 passing per cent. Of 9 divisions, the Konkan division passing percentage was 100 percent. The board could not conduct the SSC Class 10 examinations due to Covid cases, the results for the students were prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.

A total number of 15,75,806 students were registered for the Maharashtra SSC board examination 2021, of which 15,74,994 students have successfully passed and were promoted to class 11. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.95 per cent where 9.09 lakh were boys and 7.48 lakh were girls. Boys had performed better than girls.

In 2020, 83262 students scored above 90 per cent, whereas in Mumbai, above 90 per cent marks were secured by 14756 students. A total of, 1714 schools in Mumbai saw 100 per cent passing results whereas in 2019 the count was only 331 schools. The BMC school students achieved a record-breaking 93.25 per cent passing result among all its schools. A total of 13637 BMC school students appeared for the board exam, of which 12716 students passed the exam successfully.