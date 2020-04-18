Maharashtra university exams: Uncertainty as state panel waits for UGC report

Meanwhile, Mumbai University has tentatively postponed its exams till May 3, after the lockdown was extended. Meanwhile, Mumbai University has tentatively postponed its exams till May 3, after the lockdown was extended.

Over 10 days after Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant formed a committee to make recommendations for conducting exams and preparing a uniform academic calendar for all non-agricultural state universities, it has hit a roadblock.

The committee, which had its first meeting on April 14, decided that it cannot submit a report to the department and the Governor without taking into account recommendations of the UGC. The UGC also formed a seven-member committee on April 6 to look at several issues, including an alternate academic calendar, possibility of conducting exams during the current scenario and announcement of results, but it has not yet submitted its report.

“Our policies and recommendations need to be parallel to that of the UGC. We decided to wait until the UGC committee submits its report, so that their recommendations also find resonance,” said a member of the committee formed by Samant.

Samant on Friday issued a statement that the UGC committee has not yet presented its report. “The state department will take a decision on college and university exams based on the recommendations in the report presented by the UGC formed committee,” the statement added.

The uncertainty has left many students in the state confused and anxious. Conducting exams online, passing first and second year students, and extending the present academic year are some options that the state committee is exploring. So far, the committee has collated suggestions from several stakeholders, a member said.

The six-member committee includes Mumbai University VC Suhas Pednekar, Pune University VC Dr Nitin Karmalkar, SNDT University VC Shashikala Vanzari, Kolhapur University VC Devanand Shinde, director of higher education Dhanraj Mane and director of technical education Abhay Wagh.

State education minister asks schools not to collect fees

Mumbai: School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday asked all schools to ensure that no parent is forced to deposit fees until the lockdown ends.

A circular dated March 30 had been sent to all schools asking them to refrain from collecting fees for either present academic year or coming one in the lockdown period.

“…Given the situation of COVID-19 cases…and the availability of funds with many parents, a circular has been sent to all schools to refrain from collecting fees… In case schools continue to ask, I appeal to all students and parents to register their complaints with the district education officer. I have ordered education officials to ensure implementation of the circular,” Gaikwad said in a video on her Twitter page.

