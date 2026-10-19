Fees for semester exams waived for 2.4 lakh students in Maharashtra

As many as 2,40,365 students from 26 state universities across Maharashtra have availed of the zero-fee option while filling out examination forms for semester examinations, following the state government’s decision to waive examination fees for students from drought-affected areas.

The number of drought-affected talukas in the state has increased from 265 to 305. The Higher and Technical Education Department issued a government resolution directing universities not to charge examination fees from students in these talukas.

Director of Higher Education Shailendra Devlankar had directed all universities to issue circulars informing students that examination fees would not be charged.

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The University of Mumbai has also begun refunding examination fees amounting to Rs 3.5 crore. The total number of beneficiaries across the state is expected to exceed five lakh, according to a press release issued by the department.