Maharashtra: Undergard, postgrad exams of MUHS likely from July 15

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File) Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File)

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, also the Chancellor of universities, on Thursday granted permission to conduct all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), as proposed by MUHS.

Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh met the Governor in the morning to share the detailed plan of conducting medical examinations.

In a letter to the Governor, Deshmukh stated that MUHS has unanimously decided to conduct all its summer examinations as per three alternative plans, depending on the situation, from July 15.

According to the first plan, the theory examinations would be held between July 15 and August 15 in a staggered manner if the situation is conducive. In case examinations are not held as per the first plan, they would be conducted between August 16 and September 15.

According to the third plan, if examinations are not held as per above plans, then the university will take guidance from the Central Medical Council on how to conduct the examinations, including through the online medium.

A statement released by the Governor’s office said the minister confirmed having discussed the issue with all stakeholders and regulatory authorities besides some former vice-chancellors and pro vice-chancellors. The university had held consultations with the Indian Nursing Council, the Medical Council of India and other central bodies before preparing the examination plans, it added.

The Governor’s approval to the proposal was conveyed to the vice-chancellor of Maharashtra Health Sciences, the statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd